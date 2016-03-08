BREAKING - Costacurta: 'I'm not going back to AC Milan'

AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta has refused to return to the club. Speaking with Radio Rai, the former Italian defender said: "I didn't speak with Maldini. We are close friends, we are like brothers and he knows I would not accept certain jobs. If it's true that the Rossoneri will hire Boban, he'll be the right person".

GIAMPAOLO - "He is an interesting manager. Everyone wants to see this new idea of football that he has. He is the right choice, I hope he'll sign". 
"Contatti con Maldini per un incarico? Nessun contatto. C'è un rapporto fraterno tra me e Paolo, ma lui sa che certi incarichi non li prenderei. Se è vero che il Milan riprenderà Boban, mi sembra una scelta molto corretta". 

