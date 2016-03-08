Breaking: Coutinho set to join Bayern Munich, the latest

Phillipe Coutinho's future seems set, the Brazilian star is close to joining Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga. Barcelona reportedly tried to include him in a potential Neymar deal with PSG but it seems like Coutinho made up his mind: he said yes to Bayern Munich as the German side found a deal with Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano.



According to the latest reports in Spain and in Germany, it seems like Coutinho might already arrive in Germany this week-end to undergo his medicals with Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen how this deal affects Neymar's PSG future. Let's not forget that PSG are reportedly trying to sell off Neymar as Barcelona are viewed as the favorites to get him. In the mean time, Coutinho is ready to begin a new German adventure. More to come on the matter soon right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also visit our web page for more general transfer news...