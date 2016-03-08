Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo could already be in Turin tomorrow
05 July at 22:46Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is now ready to enter it's decisive phase as the Portuguese legend is inching closer to joining the bianconeri as each day goes by. Juve are currently waiting for Florentino Perez to make his final decision on the matter as they will then be ready to pounce.
According to the latest Italian reports, it seems like Cristiano Ronaldo might already be in Turin tomorrow to complete his bianconeri move. As IlBianconero reported, Portuguese journalists are arriving in Turin as they want to be ready. If this does occur, then Ronaldo might already be presented to the press on July 7th at the Allianz stadium. As Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed, Ronaldo is close to Juve as he already found an agreement in principle with Juve and he will potentially make 30 million euros per season. In all, this move would cost Juve 350-400 million euros but they will also be making a lot of money thanks to Ronaldo's brand. More to come as Ronaldo seems to be iching closer to Juventus.
Go to comments