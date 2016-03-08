Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo tests for injury to left ankle

Juventus, on their official website, have published a statement from today's training session, which revealed some interesting information about the Bianconeri. Most notably, Juventus confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is to undergo tests for an injury to his left ankle.Juventus confirmed that Ronaldo and Douglas Costa trained separately from the rest of the group, whilst the rest of the side worked on their management of possession as well as their general management of movement.It is unsure if Allegri will risk Ronaldo against Napoli but that would certainly be a match in which the Juventus head coach would like to have his star player available for. Ronaldo's tests will likely take place tomorrow morning and the club will then be able to evaluate the next steps.With important matches coming up in both the league and the Champions League, risking Ronaldo when he is not fully fit could backfire horrendously for the club; who would definitely want to have the Portuguese forward available for the second leg against Atletico Madrid in the UCL; the Bianconeri having lost the first leg 2-0 in Madrid.

