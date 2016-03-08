Breaking: Croatia sack coach Ognjen Vukojevic over ‘Glory to Ukraine’ video
09 July at 20:20It is now just two days before England take on Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup and things appear to be turbulent amongst the Croatian camp.
After coach Ognjen Vukojevic and defender Domagoj Vida posted a video to Facebook dedicating their win against Russia to Ukraine, also chanting ‘glory to Ukraine’, the Croatian football federation have sacked Vukojevic with immediate effect.
In an official statement, the Croatian Football Federation
“The Croatian Football Federation hereby notifies the public that Ognjen Vukojevic has been relieved of his duties as an associate of the coaching staff of the Croatian national team by decision of the management of the Croatian FA, and that he will no longer be a member of the Croatian delegation at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.”
“The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has decided to revoke Vukojevic's team accreditation at the FIFA World Cup and to relieve him of his duties as an observer for the Croatian national team.”
“HNS hereby apologizes to the Russian public for the actions of a member of the Croatian delegation. Ognjen Vukojevic and Domagoj Vida likewise apologize for their statements, which were in no way intended to have political connotations, yet which unfortunately left room for such interpretations.”
