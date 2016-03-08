Breaking: Cutrone to miss Cagliari game
12 September at 20:55AC Milan are coming off a huge 2-1 win against AS Roma as Patrick Cutrone was the hero of that game. The young Italian striker scored a last minute winner (on an assist from Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain) as the rossoneri got their first three points of the season. Cutrone has since been playing with the U-21 Italian national team as he recently picked up a knock.
CUTRONE WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS WEEK-END - Rino Gattuso's team received "bad news" today according to Sportmediaset as Patrick Cutrone will finally have to skip this week-end's rossoneri game against Cagliari. Cutrone ended up getting a small sprain in his left ankle as he will have to take a bit of time off. It isn't anything serious but he will have to stay away from the pitch for a few days to recuperate well. More to come on the matter.
