Breaking: De Laurentiis-Sarri meeting begins
16 May at 13:25Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is having a meeting with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
The meeting between the parties begun a few minutes ago in a secret place in Naples.
Sarri and De Laurentiis were supposed to meet at Napoli’s training centre in the morning but shortly after 12 am they both left the spot alongside the club’s director of football Cristiano Giuntoli.
Sarri is reported to be one of Chelsea’s candidates to replace Conte in the 2018/19 campaign.
The Napoli boss will be offered a € 4 million-a-year deal but money is no problem for the Italian tactician who wants the club to sign a few top players next summer.
Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery and Marco Giampaolo are the potential replacements of Sarri lined-up by Napoli.
