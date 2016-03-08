The Italian national team will be taking on France tomorrow evening as this will be Roberto Mancini's second game as Italian coach (he won his first game by a 2-1 score line against Saudi Arabia). According to the latest reports, this France-Italy game is sold out as all of the 34 500 tickets have been acquired. The game will be played in Nice as Mario Balotelli will be returning "home". He will likely be given the captain's armband for this game...