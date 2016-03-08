Breaking: Fulham complete signing of Arsenal, Chelsea and Napoli target
12 July at 12:15This morning, Fulham have officially announced the signing of Jean Michael Seri, the Arsenal, Chelsea and Napoli target who played for OGC Nice in Ligue 1.
The deal is thought to have been agreed for a fee believed to be in the region of €40 million – a true statement of intent from the newly promoted Premier League side.
Seri spoke to Fulham’s official website upon the announcement:
“It was a long day yesterday so it was great to get the move finalised. Now, I’m ready to get started and looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the Head Coach and his staff better. I’m delighted to be here, it’s a new adventure that starts for me and I’m hoping it will all go well.”
Tony Khan said of Seri’s arrival:
“I’m delighted to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed midfielder Jean Michaël Seri from Nice.
“Jean Michaël arrives with Premier League qualities as well as great promise for the future, which is why he has been at the very top of our target list for a long time.
“So, this is a big day for everyone associated with Fulham and working at Motspur Park, and I trust all Fulham supporters are collectively as thrilled and ecstatic as we are that Jean Michaël will be joining our squad as we return home to the Premier League!”
