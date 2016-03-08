Breaking: Gattuso leaves AC Milan, the latest updates

27 May at 23:57
Just as some started to believe that Gattuso could actually stay, various outlets are now reporting that the manager will resign tomorrow, having agreed to leave earlier than expected.
 
There was a meeting between Gattuso and AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis today, during which the decision to part ways was taken. Gazidis has already been in contact with other managers, and the most recent was Marco Giampaolo, as revealed by SempreMilan.com.
 
In fact, the Sampdoria man is one of the main candidates for the job. To make the matter even more interesting, Samp president Ferrero has been in contact with Gattuso, thus the clubs could switch managers.
 
In addition to Giampaolo, Jardim and Inzaghi are two profiled that are being considered by the Rossoneri management as the pre-season approaches. More details to follow later, though it's certain that Gattuso won't be Milan's manager next season. 

