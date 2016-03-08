Breaking: Giroud is inches away from Conte's Inter, the latest

Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A as Antonio Conte's team are now second in the Serie A standings (Juve have a two point advantage). The Nerazzurri are currently playing against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia as Beppe Marotta and his staff have been working hard on the transfer market. As we previously mentioned, Inter and AS Roma are very close to completing a Politano-Spinazzola swap deal as both players are expected to undergo their respective medicals tomorrow.AFTER SPINAZZOLA, GIROUD COULD BE NEXT - According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like if Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is 'inches' away from the nerazzurri. It has been reported that Inter have found an agreement with Giroud as he would potentially sign a contract that will expire in 2022 with Conte's team. Talks between Inter and Chelsea are ongoing as the nerazzurri have offered 5 million euros for the French striker where as the blues want to get 7 million euros. Even so, a deal seems inches away....