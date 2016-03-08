Breaking: Hazard reveals that he might join Real Madrid this summer
14 July at 20:32After selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid are now looking for a solid replacement. Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been pretty high on their wish-list as he talked to HLN on the matter after Belgium's win against England in the Fifa World Cup (via the Express), here is what he had to say:
"Future? After six wonderful seasons at Chelsea it might be the right time for me to discover something else. Let's see as the World Cup is now over for us. I can decide to stay at Chelsea or leave but it will be up to the blues to make the final decision on the matter. Let's see if they want me to stay or not. Destination? You know my preferred team...".
Hazard then added to the English press: "Future? Yeah let's see, who knows what the future holds. I played at Chelsea for 6 years now so let's see. I did well in the World Cup, now I will take some time off with my family...".
Hazard is viewed as one of the best players in the EPL as his future is in doubt...
(@Calcionews89)
