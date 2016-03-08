Breaking: Here is when Higuain will have Chelsea medical
21 January at 19:40AC Milan played against Genoa earlier today in the Italian Serie A as they won 0-2 thanks to goals from Fabio Borini and Suso. Gonzalo Higuain wasn't present for this game as the Argentine wasn't called up by coach Rino Gattuso. Other than Higuain, Piatek was also absent for Genoa as he inches closer to joining Milan. The Poland international will likely soon be joining the rossoneri as Gonzalo Higuain will then be free to join Chelsea.
When will Higuain undergo his Chelsea medicals? Well according to SportItalia (via IlBianconero), it seems like Higuain will fly out to London tomorrow as he will undergo his medicals for the blues. Once this is done, he will then need to put pen to paper on his new potential contract as a deal is inches away. Tomorrow will also be a crucial day for Piatek as Milan and Genoa will likely meet to finalize the deal between both clubs. Piatek to Milan and Higuain to Chelsea, both deals should be complete in the following 24-48 hours. More to come on the matter...
