Milan have landed a gem:

Mattia Caldara will also join the Rossoneri, a strong move as he is one of the most promising youngsters out there.

His brother and he met with Juventus and Milan (represented by Leonardo) today in order to discuss the situation.

He is set to move to the San Siro on loan, with a buyout clause which Milan will pay next year.

Today there will be a series of meetings in order to hammer out all the details.

El Pipita moved to Turin for €90 million plus back in 2016, and proceeded to score 55 times in 105 games, having previously rocked the boat at Napoli over three seasons (91 goals).

The move was prompted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s maxi move to Turin, which made the Bianconeri attack look rather crowded, with a huge talent like Paulo Dybala also there.

Bonucci and Caldara had already