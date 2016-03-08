Breaking: Higuain injured as Gattuso is forced to substitute him. Juve game now at risk?
04 November at 21:15AC Milan are currently playing against Udinese as Gonzalo Higuain picked up a back injury. Rossoneri coach Rino Gattuso was forced to take him off as Samu Castillejo came on to replace him. This is a big blow for the rossoneri. More to come on the matter...
Update: Rino Gattuso had to substitute Gonzalo Higuain just before half-time in Milan's game against Udinese. The Argentine star picked up what seems to be a back injury as his presence against Juventus is now in doubt according
IlBianconero. Let's not forget that Milan will be taking on Juve next week Higuain had a chance to play against his ex-team. It was another ex-Juve player (Rolando Mandragora) who was the one that caused the injury. It now remains to be seen the extent of the Gonzalo Higuain injury as time will tell...
