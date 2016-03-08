Breaking: Higuain skips Super Cup clash vs. Juve, Cutrone starts

Gonzalo Higuain won't start today's Super Cup clash against Juventus, Sky Sport reports. The Argentinean striker was in doubt for the game because of fever although many think that the decision to keep him out of the pitch is linked with his possible move to Chelsea.



Patrick Cutrone will replace the Argentinean striker up front.



Chelsea are in talks to sign the former Napoli and Juventus star who joined AC Milan on an € 18 million loan deal last summer.



AC Milan have a € 36 million option to buy but the Rossoneri could lose the Argentinean before the end of the season with Maurizio Sarri who is determined to sign him in the winter transfer window.



According to the report, Higuain should be eligible to play tonight as the former Napoli star will be sitting on the bench of the Rossoneri and could enter from the bench. The official reason of his absence tonight is the fever. The big question is: is it the real reason?



