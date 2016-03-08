Breaking: Ibrahimovic will play against Sampdoria, likely from the start of the game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed his move to AC Milan as he recently underwent his medicals and signed his rossoneri contract. After signing his contract, Ibra didn't want to lose any time as he participated in Milan's 9-0 friendly game win against Rhodense. The Swedish legend scored a goal and added an assist as he showed his quality to the rossoneri fans. Milan haven't been doing well this year but Zlatan's arrival surely added some positive energy around the rossoneri.ZLATAN TO PLAY AGAINST SAMPDPORIA - ​There have been rumors that the 38-year-old could potentially make his second debut for Milan against Sampdoria on January 6th. The striker certainly seems to be in great shape and according to Sky Sport, Ibra will appear in the Milan-Sampdoria game. It now remains to be seen if he will play from start or come off the bench, as he could very well start the game in Piatek's place. In any case, his presence certainly sends a signal to the Milan environment: he's not here on a vacation. He still has a lot to show and wants to prove that he still has what it takes.AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Ibrahimovic, Calhanoglu.Samp XI (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Murillo, Colley, Murru; Depaoli, Vieira, Ekdal, Linetty; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.