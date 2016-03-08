BREAKING: ICARDI IS NO LONGER INTER CAPTAIN

13 February at 12:44
Inter have officially announced that Mauro Icardi is not the captain of the team anymore. The Nerazzurri have revealed on Twitter that Samir Handanovic is now the holder of the captain's armband. Marotta met Luciano Spalletti yesterday to discuss the issues regarding the contract extension of Mauro Icardi who, from today, is no longer the captain of the Nerazzurri.

 

