Breaking: Icardi says no, he won't be playing against Eintracht Frankfurt

Mauro Icardi seemingly said no. He won't be playing against Eintracht Frankfurt as he met up with Luciano Spalletti this after-noon to let him know that he still has a sore knee. The tension between Inter Milan and the Icardi camp is still very present as it seemingly will continue for a while longer. His Inter future is in heavy doubt and let's not forget that the nerazzurri club removed his captaincy to give it to Samir Handanovic instead. It now seems more and more likely that Icardi misses the rest of this season as this would be a big blow for Inter Milan and their UCL qualification hopes.



Let's not forget that AC Milan just recently leap-frogged Inter into third place in the Italian Serie A standings as Roma and Lazio are not far behind. Luciano Spalletti certainly has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks. More to come on the matter very soon...