Breaking: Inter agree Vrsaljko deal

SHOW GALLERY

Inter Milan are on the verge of acquiring Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko according to the latest Italian reports. Inter Milan have been after him for some time now and as our very own Fabrizio Romano reported, the nerazzurri have found a 6.5 million euros loan agreement with an option to buy set at 17.5 million euros.



This means that if Inter want to keep him past this season, they will have to dish out close to 25 million euros for him. The deal seems pretty much done as you can view Fabrizio Romano's tweets on the matter in our gallery section bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also view some Vrsaljko pics from his time in Italy at Sassuolo bellow.



Luciano Spalletti will surely be happy as he had been interested in the Croatian wingback for some time now. He will come in to replace Cancelo who left for Juventus.