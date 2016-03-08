Breaking: Jorginho headed back to Naples as his move to Chelsea is close

Chelsea have been after Maurizio Sarri for some time now but a deal has been stalling for a while. Finally, Chelsea are ready to announce coach Sarri as Napoli's Jorginho will also be part of the deal. As our very own Fabrizio Romano said, Sarri and Jorginho will join Chelsea for 65 million euros.



Jorginho is now back in Naples after having travelled to Milano (to negotiate the final details of his deal) as his move to the blues is close to happening. Here is what Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis had to say on the matter : " I’m sorry for Manchester City because we reached an agreement for Jorginho 15 days ago. Even so, Chelsea are going to offer more to Napoli and to Jorginho for his contract, so he’ll join Chelsea instead I guess”.



