Breaking: Juve deny Zidane links
17 July at 21:55There has been a lot of talks concerning Zinedine Zidane and Juventus of late. According to Spanish news sites, Zidane reportedly is "getting close"to a move to Juve as the bianconeri have reportedly offered him a consultant role within their team. This comes only days after Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus. Let's not forget that Zidane played for Juve from 1996 to 2001 as he then moved on to join Real Madrid. Still according to these Spanish reports, it would seem like the bianconeri would also be willing to sign Zidane's son Luca (who is a keeper).
JUVE DENY THE REPORTS - As AS.com reported (and confirmed by Calciomercato.com as well), Juve have denied the reports. It seems like Juve do not have any intentions of signing Zidane or his son Luca as they already have Pavel Nedved in this position (as a club consultant). They are also complete in nets as well. More to come later on...
