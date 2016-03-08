Breaking: Juventus reach agreement with Ajax for De Ligt, medical scheduled for tomorrow
14 July at 12:15The marathon is over. Juventus have crossed the finish line for Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutch defender has been one of the protagonists of the transfer market, with PSG and Barcelona both showing great interest in the player in the past couple of months and weeks. However, it was Fabio Paratici and co. who prevailed and secured the services of the Ajax captain.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the agreement between the two clubs and the player was closed in the morning after a long work that continued into the night and saw agent Mino Raiola, the intermediary in the negotiations, in the front row, looking to complete his client's transfer to the Allianz Stadium.
De Ligt could arrive in Turin tonight (at most tomorrow morning) for medical examinations and the last formalities. The total fee paid to Ajax will be around 70 million euros plus the complex web of bonuses. The contract with the Bianconeri will include a release clause of 150 million euros.
Go to comments