Breaking: Kalinic agrees term with Atletico Madrid
05 July at 22:10AC Milan president Yonghong Li is reported to be in London where he aims to wrap up a deal to sell the club this according to Il Sole 24 Ore. The Chinese businessman has already taken part in several meetings and has listened to several offers for the club. Rocco Commisso and the Ricketts family have already made their moves as it remains to be seen what will really happen. In the mean time, it seems like Nikola Kalinic' days in a Milan uniform are over as he reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with Atletico Madrid according to SportItalia (via Sportmediaset).
If Kalinic does leave Milan, then Simone Zaza could be acquired to replace him. Kalinic could join Atletico on a loan with an obligation to buy as Milan will surely want to get back the most possible for him. Let's not forget that Milan had acquired him from Fiorentina for 25 million euros...
