Breaking: Lautaro trains separately, Icardi return?
28 March at 13:45Lautaro Martinez underwent an MRI scan today after picking up an issue during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco.
Tests revealed that he has a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. A personalised work plan has been devised for the Argentine forward and he will be evaluated again next week.
The news could mean that former captain Mauro Icardi, who is set to apologise to his teammates, could return to the side for the first time since he was stripped of the captaincy.
