Breaking: Lautaro trains separately, Icardi return?

28 March at 13:45
Lautaro Martinez underwent an MRI scan today after picking up an issue during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco.

Tests revealed that he has a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. A personalised work plan has been devised for the Argentine forward and he will be evaluated again next week.

The news could mean that former captain Mauro Icardi, who is set to apologise to his teammates, could return to the side for the first time since he was stripped of the captaincy.
   

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.