Breaking: Lazio promise €150m Man United, Juve target will leave next summer
23 August at 10:00Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s entourage has obtained an incredible concession from Lazio.
According to Tuttosport, Mateja Kezman and intermediary Jorge Mendes have earned a guarantee from Lazio president Claudio Lotito that the Serbian starlet will leave next summer.
An important development for Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, especially the Bianconeri, who seem to have opened a priority channel with Jorge Mendes, one which included the signings of Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo.
The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in Serie A last season, and is seen as a midfielder who can do it all. So much so that president Claudio Lotito has slapped a massive €150 million pricetag on him, refusing to accept any compromises.
Milan tried to offer a convoluted deal involving around €80m and two players, but the Eagles’ president remained steadfast.
Though Lazio spokesperson Claudio Diaconale has excluded that Savic will leave this summer “It’s 99% not going to happen”, there is still a minute chance that something might happen from here to August 31st….
Go to comments