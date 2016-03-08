Breaking: Leonardo set for Milan return as part of leadership changes

Milan continue to make shifts in leadership as they look to right the ship this summer ahead of the 2018-19 season. There is now news that former Milan player and manager Leonardo will be making a return to the San Siro with yet another role for the club.



Sky Sport has reported Leonardo is set to become the new general manager of Milan. This does not exclude Mirabelli, however, as he will take on the role of sporting director and will work under Leonardo. In the meantime, new club president Paolo Scaroni will be covering that role until it is officially filled.



Leonardo completed two stints at Milan as a player and helped them win a Scudetto and Coppa Italia. He made a return to San Siro after his retirement, first as a technical director before coaching the side to a third place finish in Serie A in 2009-10.



He then made a controversial move to coach Inter. Since then he has coached Turkish club Antalyaspor and served as sporting director at PSG.

