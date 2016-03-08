Breaking: Man City ready to pay Atletico star's release clause, Simeone identifies replacement

Atletico Madrid's Rodri is set to make a move to Manchester City in the upcoming summer transfer market after his name has been circulating in connection to Guardiola's club for some time now.



According to Sky Sport, the Premier League champions have confirmed to the Simeone's side that they are going to pay the 70 million euros release clause set in the player's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. Talks are now ongoing with City for a contract and they are believed to be down to details.



Meanwhile, according to the same source, Atletico Madrid have identified the midfielder's replacement. Diego Simeone would like Real Madrid's Marco Llorente instead of Rodri.