Breaking: Man United's Martial and Arsenal's Lacazette left out of French Wc team

The France national team called up their team for the 2018 World Cup as Man United's Anthony Martial and Psg' Adrien Rabiot were left out of the team. Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette was also left out. Here are the 23 players that were called up:



Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola, Djibril Sidibé, Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Adil Rami, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Mendy, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Corentin Tolisso, Blaise Matuidi, Steven N’Zonzi, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Nabil Fékir, Florian Thauvin.