The deal to bring Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara to AC Milan, with captain Leonardo Bonucci going the other way back to his old club Juventus, is progressing at a promising rate now.In recent hours, a deal has been agreed and it appears as though the final touches are being made to the transfer.The latest development is that Paratici and Marotta, Juventus executives are at Casa Milan to negotiate the the rest of the deal; hoping to wrap it up within the coming days.