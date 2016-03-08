Breaking: Marotta leaves Juventus

Juventus played against Napoli today in what was viewed as a title match. The bianconeri ended up winning by a 3-1 score line thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic (2 times) and Leonardo Bonucci. Dries Mertens was the one who scored for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo had a huge game as he provided the assists on all three goals.



BEPPE MAROTTA LEAVES JUVE - After the game, it was announced that Juve general manager Beppe Marotta decided to leave the club. Here is what he had to say to the Italian press on the matter after the game (via Calciomercato.com): "My job as Juve general manager will be expiring on October 25th. Juve want to keep getting younger so I will be leaving the club. I had a great time here and Juve will always remain in my heart. Your decision or Juve's decision? Well we will be clearer on the matter in the near future. FIGC? No, I won't be an option here. I don't want to add anything else at this moment in time...".



