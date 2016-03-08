Breaking: Maurizio Sarri completes Chelsea move, Zola appointed as assistant
This morning, Chelsea officially announced, through their website and social media, that Antonio Conte had been sacked; making room for the imminent arrival of the Italian mastermind.
Maurizio Sarri is the new Chelsea head coach!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2018
Full story: https://t.co/qQwb5xZT3f#WelcomeSarri pic.twitter.com/DCNfoVCoz6
Napoli have already appointed Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement in Naples, and it was only a matter of time before the Sarri move to Chelsea became official.
Maurizio Sarri is set to appoint Gianfranco Zola as his assistant, whilst he is looking to bring Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho to Stamford Bridge with him from Naples.
The club would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for the work he has done over the past three years. Through the job he did, the players at this club have grown and improved, showing themselves to be top players and developing a style of play appreciated the world over.— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 14, 2018
Chelsea fans will be excited to see how their new manager gets on, yet some are slightly disappointed with the treatment of Antonio Conte; who has won the Blues the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup just a couple of months ago.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments