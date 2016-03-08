Breaking: Milan agree to let Atalanta play Champions League games at San Siro

11 July at 22:33
AC Milan have given their go-ahead for Atalanta to play their Champions League games at San Siro this season, despite negative reaction from the fans. Milan themselves have been, at a mutual agreement, excluded from European competitions this season and some fans voiced their concern at Atalanta playing in Europe in their stadium when even they will not.

Speaking to ANSA, the Rossoneri have said "We can confirm that we accept Atalanta's request to be able to play their Champions League home games at San Siro. Our decision comes in compliance with the positive opinion of Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, and after having understood the strong desire of the Bergamo club to play there.

"We believe this opportunity is beneficial not only for Atalanta but also all of Italian football as it is inspired by important values such as the sense of hospitality, respect and fair play."

