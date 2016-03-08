Breaking: Milan forward nears Atletico Madrid move; medical tomorrow – the details
06 August at 21:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Milan are steps away from offloading Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic, with a deal having been agreed to take him to Atletico Madrid.
The reports suggest that Kalinic is set to have his medical with the La Liga giants tomorrow, having agreed terms on a deal that would see him join the club on a season-long loan, with an obligation for the Spanish side to buy him next summer.
This moves comes after AC Milan brokered a deal to bring Gonzalo Higuain to the club from rivals Juventus – therefore needing to offload attackers to balance the books and create space for the Argentine.
Kalinic was part of Croatia’s World Cup squad but was sent home early after refusing to come on as a substitute in the team’s opening fixture. The forward will likely be excited to start a new chapter in his career, joining the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa in the Spanish capital.
