Breaking News: Icardi a step away from Inter renewal, the details
23 January at 13:05At first, it seemed to be like a neverending telenovela, with Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara spreading many declarations about the renewal of Icardi with Inter but in the last couple of days, Wanda's tone has settled down and she seems much more open to concluding renewal talks in a positive manner.
According to Sportmediaset, the negotiations are at a turning point and the conclusion of the operation is getting closer. The Zhang family intervened directly to unlock the situation, involving both the owner Jindong and the president Steven.
The offer of the Nerazzurri to their captain is an annual salary of 7 million euros per year and release clause in the contract set at 180 million euros. The release clause in the previous contract of the Argentinian striker was 110 million euros.
Icardi's current contract at San Siro is set to expire in June 2021, with the player's salary being approximately 3 million euros. Thus, the 25-year-old will register a more than 100% salary rise.
