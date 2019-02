Icardi arrivato ora a San Siro @SkySport — Matteo Barzaghi (@MatteoBarzaghi) February 17, 2019

Initially, it was reported that Mauro Icardi will not be present at the San Siro tonight to watch Inter-Sampdoria but the Argentinian striker has arrived at the stadium along with his wife and agent Wanda Nara several minutes ago.