Breaking News: Martial close to Manchester United contract extension

18 January at 19:15
Anthony Martial has been a subject of many speculations throughout the past months, with the Frenchman's contract with Manchester United set to expire at the end of the season. However, now it seems that the attacker is set to stay at the Old Trafford, as he is close to agreeing on a new five-year contract with the club, according to Sky Sports in England.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.