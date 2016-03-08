Breaking News: Martial close to Manchester United contract extension

BREAKING: Anthony Martial is close to agreeing a new five-year contract with @ManUtd, Sky Sports News understands. #SSN



Read more on Transfer Centre LIVE! https://t.co/9lMRyJqCuF pic.twitter.com/BZyUwpyRpA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 18, 2019

Anthony Martial has been a subject of many speculations throughout the past months, with the Frenchman's contract with Manchester United set to expire at the end of the season. However, now it seems that the attacker is set to stay at the Old Trafford, as he is close to agreeing on a new five-year contract with the club, according to Sky Sports in England.