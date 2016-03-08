Breaking News: Martial signs Manchester United contract extension

Today just got a whole lot better! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2019

After months of speculations and rumours, Manchester United have announced that Anthony Martial has signed a contract extension at the Old Trafford. The Red Devils released this statement:"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Anthony Martial has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year."