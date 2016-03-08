BREAKING: Paqueta gets three-match Serie A ban, his season is over

07 May at 15:42
AC Milan midfield star Lucas Paqueta has been handed a three-match ban, the Sporting Judge has officially revealed. The Brazilian star was sent off in the second half of AC Milan-Bologna last night. Paqueta was initially given a yellow card by Marco Di Bello who touched the player's chest while showing the yellow card. Paqueta reacted giving a slap to the referee's arm and for this reason he was given a straight red. AC Milan will probably appeal against the decision which, if confirmed, would mean the end of the season for the Brazilian star. Bologna's Dijks, Cagliari's Ionita and Fiorentina's Veretour have received a two-match ban.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.