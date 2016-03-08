Breaking: Paulinho returns to Guangzhou Evergrande after a year with Barcelona
08 July at 20:00After just a year with Barcelona, Brazilian midfielder Paulinho has returned to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.
Barcelona signed the Brazil star for €40 million last summer but he failed to please Barcelona fans in the way it was hoped he would; despite performing well throughout the season.
The Chinese club have made their official announcement through their website, in a move which will come as a shock. The player has been linked with a move to Juventus, yet has chosen a huge pay increase to take him back to the CSL.
Paulinho has recently left Russia following Brazil’s World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium in the quarter final. He scored once in Russia, playing 354 minutes for Tite’s side.
For a player who has gained plaudits for his ability, this is a strange move indeed yet proves that, indeed, money talks.
