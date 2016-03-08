Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic is reportedly in doubt for tomorrow's World Cup final between France and Croatia. The Croatian player had a great game against England as he scored a goal, had an assist and hit a post too. He is a very important player for Croatia as he, Juve's Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid's Luca Modric have been in great form of late for their team.The problem? He picked up a thigh injury late on in the semi-final game against England as he is now in doubt to play from the start in tomorrow's WC final game. Tests have shown that there isn't any serious damage but as we said, he might not be fit to start for Croatia since the game is in less than 24 hours (and he missed today's Croatian practice). More to come soon on the matter...