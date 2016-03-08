Breaking: PSG to take "appropriate action" as Neymar fails to turn up to pre-season training

08 July at 19:27


French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, say they will take "appropriate action" after Brazil striker Neymar following the striker's failure turn up for pre-season training.

The 27-year-old was due back at the club's training ground on Monday after the summer break.

This forward has been linked with a move back to former club Barcelona however the player's transfer fee and wages have thus far but a stop to any deal.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club's prior authorisation," read a statement.

More to follow when it happens.

