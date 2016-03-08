Breaking: Real Betis announce signing of William Carvalho with hilarious tweet
13 July at 21:45It’s official, William Carvalho has joined Real Betis. The Portuguese midfielder, who was wanted by the likes of Inter Milan, Everton and West Ham, has joined Real Betis.
The 26-year-old midfielder recently terminated his contract with former club Sporting Lisbon, from the Portuguese Liga NOS, after an attack on Lisbon’s training centre in May by a group of ultras. They trashed the centre and attacked players and staff, in violent protest against the club’s chairman, who has since been replaced.
In retaliation to the attack, Carvalho, alongside Gelson Martins, Bas Dost, Rui Patricio and others, terminated their contracts, making them available on free transfers.
Carvalho was wanted by a number of clubs, yet has agreed a deal to move to Betis. The club announced the signing in a hilarious way as, because Carvalho is currently on vacation still, they photoshopped an image of him alongside defender Marc Bartra.
Lo prometido es deuda, @MarcBartra ¡Aquí tienes la foto con tu nuevo compañero!— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) July 13, 2018
¡¡¡@wllmcarvalho14 es nuestro!!! #Carvalho2023 pic.twitter.com/OSbnZXw6cx
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments