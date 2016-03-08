Breaking: Real Madrid set up a meeting with Mendes concerning Ronaldo
04 July at 21:08Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, is it possible? As time goes by, it seems like this potential move is more and more possible indeed. According to Marca, Jorge Mendes (Ronaldo's agent) was called up by Real Madrid for an emergency meeting concerning his client. Juve are interested in getting him even if they know it would cost a huge amount of money (for his contract as well as his salary).
AN EMERGENCY MEETING - Jorge Mendes will soon be arriving in Madrid as the meeting will likely occur tonight or early tomorrow morning. Earlier today, Juve general manager Beppe Marotta had spoke to the local media as he didn't want to talk much about Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Sky Sport, Juve will indeed make a concrete attempt for him as Ronaldo wants a 30 million euros per season salary. It now remains to be seen what Real Madrid want to do as Ronaldo clearly wants more money. Time will tell as this will be a very important meeting....
