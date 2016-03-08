Breaking: Real Madrid: “We will not make an offer for Neymar”
13 July at 21:15According to a statement as per the club’s official website, Real Madrid will not be making an offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar.
The statement reads:
“In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.
The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance.”
So, for now, Neymar will remain a PSG player and the thought is that Madrid will instead move for a player such as Eden Hazard or Harry Kane – who they have been reportedly interested in for some time.
Real Madrid are looking to replace star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus this week for a fee of around €105 million.
