Breaking, Ronaldo plays down reports of a Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo has today spoken to DAZN, where he played down recent reports linking him with a return to former club Real Madrid. “I do not miss Spain or Portugal. Things are as they are. Of course I left many friends in Madrid, I left a great club (Real Madrid). I left a club that gave me a lot of love, people, friends ... But I don't miss the country, because here I have the same treatment, so it wasn't difficult for me, but it is everything was very intense, interesting, different, but I adapted well and I'm happy."



On Juventus he said, "The team's performance, in my opinion, has been very good, very positive. In the championship, we are still unbeaten, we have not lost any games. It's fantastic. According to me, we have everything to be champions. There is still a lot to do, but we have a great advantage and if we continue like this, we will undoubtedly be champions.”



Ronaldo went on to claim that his family was happy and settled in Italy, and that he had been surprised by the level of quality in Serie A “It is a league with a lot of quality. I didn't expect him to have so much.”

