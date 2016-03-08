There was two really good Fifa World Cup football games today as France and Belgium have progressed to the semi-finals of the competition (at Uruguay and Brazil's expense). Today was also packed up with juicy transfer rumors, especially on the Ronaldo front. Even if Mendes cancelled his flight to Turin, a deal now seems to be inches away on the Ronaldo-Juve front.ONLY THING MISSING IS REAL MADRID'S APPROVAL - According to Sky Sport, it seems like a deal is virtually done as Ronaldo is set to become a Juve player. The only thing missing?As sources close to Calciomercato.com have confirmed, the bianconeri are set to pay los blancos 100 million euros as they agreed a deal with Ronaldo that will see the Portuguese superstar make 30 million euros per season. A deal won't likely be done right away but we should get confirmations on the matter early next week.