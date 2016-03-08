Breaking: Sampdoria striker Gabbiadini tests positive for Coronavirus

In the statement, the club confirmed that the striker has tested positive after experiencing a fever. Other than that, though, the player is doing well and doesn't require intensive care. Serie A is currently suspended until April 3rd, but it looks like it will take a lot more time than that.

"UC Sampdoria informs that the player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19. He has some fever, but is doing well. The club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law," it read.

In fact, it remains to be seen if the season can be finished at all, while we can also expect that the Euros will be postponed. UEFA, on the other hand, despite a meeting earlier today, have decided to carry on with Champions League and Europa League with a new meeting set on March 17th.

Following the news yesterday about Daniele Rugani, who tested positive for the Coronavirus, yet another Serie A player has now tested positive: Manolo Gabbiadini of Sampdoria. Therefore, just like with Juventus, the entire team will go into quarantine.