Returning to the competition for the first time in seven years, the Nerazzurri welcome Tottenham in 12 days, and they have already sold more than 60.000 tickets.

Inter are in Group B, a tough nut to crack as they join Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven. They are not expected to make it out, but that isn’t stopping them from opening the third ring at the Giuseppe Meazza to fans.

It is now believed that the game will be a sellout.

Inter qualified for the Champions League last season thanks to a fourth-place finish, which guaranteed them a place in the group stages. This was earned after an incredible final-day win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Nerazzurri haven’t begun the current season in the best way, losing to Sassuolo on opening day before allowing Torino to mount a comeback from 2-0 down at the San Siro. They then defeated Bologna last weekend at the Dall’Ara.