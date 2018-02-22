Breaking: Sarri to snub Chelsea and sign new Napoli deal
16 May at 19:10Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is set to snub a move to Chelsea and pen a new deal with the azzurri.
Sarri met Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Naples today and tomorrow the two parties will meet again in Rome.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that after today’s meeting Sarri is determined to remain at Napoli.
The partenopei have offered him a € 3.5 million-a-year deal that can reach € 4 million with bonuses and add-ons.
Sarri is set to become the highest paid manager in Serie A after Max Allegri.
Sarri had been linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea but the Blues have failed to match the manager’s € 8 million price-tag that expires at the end of the month.
Sarri has not waited for Chelsea and is going to sign a contract extension with Napoli.
His agent Alessandro Pellegrini will also attend tomorrow’s meeting in Rome and an official announcement is set to be released later in the evening.
